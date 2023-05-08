Coronation: Royals set to take part in Big Help Out events
- Published
The weekend-long Coronation celebrations draw to a close on Monday with members of the public taking part in community events across the UK.
The Big Help Out involves people taking on volunteering roles on the extra bank holiday.
The King and Queen are not expected to attend any events - but other royals will drop in on some of the projects.
The community-focused events follow Sunday's Coronation concert which featured Take That and Katy Perry.
Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, Hugh Bonneville featured in the concert at Windsor Castle watched by the King, Queen and senior royals, along with singers Olly Murs and Paloma Faith.
The Royal Family were seen dancing along to Lionel Richie during the 95-minute event as colourful images to accompany each of the acts were projected onto the historic castle.
The Prince of Wales gave a poignant speech as he told the King: "Pa, we are all so proud of you", adding the late Queen would be a "very proud mother".
Prince William and the Princess of Wales are expected to join in with volunteer events on Monday.
For the Big Help Out, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs training centre in Reading, while Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence will attend a civic service recognising local volunteers at Gloucester Cathedral.
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will meet young volunteers at a Coronation party at St Mark's Coptic Orthodox Church in Kensington, west London.
An app and website have been set up to allow people to search for volunteering opportunities, which will range from helping the elderly to working with environmental charities and supporting animal welfare.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King was "wholly supportive of the Big Help Out initiatives taking place".
Queen Camilla is patron of the Royal Voluntary Service charity and has also been patron of the Big Lunch initiative since 2013.
The royals have been out in force over the weekend as they joined various Coronation events around the country.
Before the concert on Sunday, Edward and Sophie attended a Coronation Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey, while the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence went to a community street party in Swindon.
The Duke of York's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also attended a big lunch in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire.
The street parties and lunches followed Saturday's coronation of the King and Queen at Westminster Abbey.