King Charles III's Coronation watched by more than 18 million viewers
- Published
The King's Coronation was watched by an average of 18 million viewers in the UK, overnight figures have shown.
The ceremony, which saw the King and Queen Camilla crowned, was broadcast simultaneously across a range of channels between 11:00 and 13:00 BST.
Viewing peaked at 20.4 million as the King was crowned just after midday, audience measurement group Barb said.
The figures are smaller than when an average of 26.5 million viewers tuned in for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
An average of 18.8 million people tuned into watch the Coronation across 11 channels and services, including BBC One, Two, ITV and Sky News.
On BBC One, a peak of 13.4 million viewers tuned in to the broadcast led by Huw Edwards and the channel had an average audience of 11.9 million, the BBC said.
ITV said an average of 3.3 million viewers watched the ceremony on ITV1 between 10:45 and 13:00.
Sky's coverage topped at 800,000 across Sky News and Sky Showcase, the Guardian has reported. Sky has been approached for its provisional viewing figures.