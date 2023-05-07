King Charles III's Coronation watched by more than 18 million viewers
The King's Coronation was watched by an average of 18 million viewers in the UK, overnight figures have shown.
The ceremony, which saw the King and Queen Camilla crowned, was broadcast simultaneously across a range of channels between 11:00 and 13:00 BST.
Viewing peaked at 20.4 million as the King was crowned just after midday, audience measurement group Barb said.
The figures are smaller than when an average of 26.5 million viewers tuned in for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
An average of 18.8 million people tuned into watch the Coronation across 11 channels and services, including BBC One, Two, ITV and Sky News.
On BBC One, a peak of 13.4 million viewers tuned in and the channel had an average audience of 11.9 million.