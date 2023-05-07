UK EuroMillions ticket-holder claims £46.2 million
A UK ticket-holder has claimed £46.2 million in Friday's EuroMillions draw.
The lucky Briton is one of three winners to take a share of the £138 million jackpot.
The two other winning tickets were bought in Switzerland and France.
The ticket must first be validated, then the winner can decide whether or not they want to go public.
If the prize is paid out it would mean the winner was now richer than singer Sam Smith, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said he and his team would now focus on supporting the ticket-holder and "helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win."
This was the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2023, according to Camelot.
Last year's biggest win was £195million by a ticketholder who wished to remain anonymous.
Six EuroMillions jackpots were won in the UK in 2022, with prizes totalling more than £820 million.