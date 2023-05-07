UK EuroMillions ticket-holder claims £46.2 million
A UK ticket-holder has claimed £46.2 million in Friday's EuroMillions draw.
The lucky Briton is one of three winners to take a share of the £138 million jackpot.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
