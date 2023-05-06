Penny Mordaunt's sword-wielding role - and other top moments
Millions of viewers watched King Charles III crowned in a meticulously-planned ancient ceremony but it was the unexpected moments that got many people talking.
1. Penny Mordaunt wields the Sword of State
Penny Mordaunt caused a flurry of activity on social media as she played a starring role at the Coronation with the very large Sword of State.
On Twitter many pointed out the Conservative MP's strength, even winning praise from her party's political foes.
"Don't let anyone ever say I never say anything positive about the Tories... I am in awe of @PennyMordaunt arm and shoulder strength," former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell tweeted.
While Ms Mordaunt's outfit - a blue dress, shawl and Tudor-like hat - also caught people's attention, with many drawing comparisons with Henry VIII's second wife Anne Boleyn.
One woman tweeted: "Penny Mordaunt has absolutely stolen the show at the Abbeytoday! She is rocking that Anne Boleyn look!"
The MP and Leader of the House of Commons was heavily involved in the ceremony through her role as Lord President of the Council - an ancient role.
Notably, she becomes the first woman to carry and present the diamond, ruby and emerald encrusted sword - which symbolises royal power and the monarch accepting his duty and knightly virtues.
2. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
There was a tender moment between the Prince and Princess of Wales's children. Prince Louis, five, when he held the hand of his older sister Princess Charlotte as they walked into Westminster Abbey.
The prince, the youngest of Prince William and Catherine's children, was on his best behaviour, having stolen the show at previous royal events including the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee when he appeared to find the flypast a bit noisy while on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
3. Gospel choir bring a modern twist to ancient ceremony
A gospel choir added a rather modern twist to the ancient ceremony.
The Ascension choir were handpicked and specially brought together for the occasion. Dressed in all white, the group of singers sang beautifully and swayed as they performed specially composed piece Alleluia.
They proved a hit with Catherine who gave a beaming smile as she listened.