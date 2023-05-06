Penny Mordaunt's sword-wielding role - and other top moments
Millions of viewers watched King Charles III crowned in a meticulously-planned ancient ceremony but it was the unexpected moments that got many people talking.
1. Penny Mordaunt wields swords
Penny Mordaunt caused a flurry of activity on social media as she played a starring role at the Coronation - holding ceremonial swords for more than an hour.
On Twitter many pointed out the Conservative MP's strength, even winning praise from her party's political foes.
"Don't let anyone ever say I never say anything positive about the Tories... I am in awe of @PennyMordaunt arm and shoulder strength," former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell tweeted.
While Ms Mordaunt's custom-made teal outfit - with a matching cape and headband with feather embroidery - also caught people's attention, with many drawing comparisons with Henry VIII's second wife Anne Boleyn.
One woman tweeted: "Penny Mordaunt has absolutely stolen the show at the Abbeytoday! She is rocking that Anne Boleyn look!"
The MP and Leader of the House of Commons was heavily involved in the ceremony through her role as Lord President of the Council - an ancient role.
She carried the 17th century Sword of State into the Abbey, and exchanged it for the Jewelled Sword of Offering, which she delivered to the archbishop.
She then carried the Jewelled Sword of Offering, with hilt encrusted with diamonds, rubies and emeralds, for the rest of the service and walked with it in front of the King as he left the abbey.
Notably, she becomes the first woman to carry and present the sword - which symbolises royal power and the King accepting his duty and knightly virtues.
2. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
There was a tender moment between the Prince and Princess of Wales's children. Prince Louis, five, when he held the hand of his older sister Princess Charlotte as they walked into Westminster Abbey.
The prince, the youngest of Prince William and Catherine's children, was on his best behaviour, having stolen the show at previous royal events including the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee when he appeared to find the flypast a bit noisy while on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
This time, the prince gave some cheery waves to the crowd from the carriage on the way back to the palace and on its balcony.
3. Gospel choir bring a modern twist to ancient ceremony
A gospel choir added a rather modern twist to the ancient ceremony.
The Ascension choir were handpicked and specially brought together for the occasion. Dressed in all white, the group of singers sang beautifully and swayed as they performed specially composed piece Alleluia.
They proved a hit with Catherine who gave a beaming smile as she listened.
4. When music royalty meets actual royalty
Singer Katy Perry turned heads in a fabulous lilac Vivienne Westwood matching jacket and skirt, and fascinator.
But the Firework singer caught viewers' eyes for another reason as she had a spot of bother finding for her seat.
She was seen walking up and down the Abbey searching for it.
"Katy Perry not finding her seat is so me," tweeted one Perry fan.
The pop star, who happily took selfies with other guests, will be performing at the Coronation Concert in Windsor alongside Lionel Richie on Sunday.