The outfits Kate and Camilla wore to the coronation
- Published
Celebrating British design and craftsmanship, crowds at last saw Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla's coronation gowns, as they arrived at Westminster Abbey.
Catherine, Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and embroidery featuring the floral emblems of the UK - rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock.
"The craftsmanship at McQueen is unrivalled," says fashion journalist, Tiffanie Darke. "And she has a relationship with them that goes back so long - they would be the natural choice for her."
She is also wearing pearl and diamond earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.
"That's the beauty of jewellery," says gem expert Joanna Hardy, "that you can include people, you can include their memories."
She is also believed to be wearing the George VI Festoon Necklace, made for Queen Elizabeth II at the request of her father, King George VI, when she was still a princess in her twenties - although we have yet to see it.
Catherine is wearing a Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen headpiece made of silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork. Milliner Jess Collett has made hats and hairbands for Catherine's sister, Pippa Middleton, in the past.
Thought to be Collett's first collaboration with McQueen, the three-dimensional leaf embroidery of this piece is duplicated in a smaller version, worn by Princess Charlotte.
Dr Benjamin Wild, a cultural historian and expert on royal dress, says it is significant that none of the Royal Family are wearing tiaras.
"Dispensing with the coronets is a nod to make the monarchy more relevant and more modern," he says. "Only the King and the Queen will have jewel-encrusted crowns on their head, to elevate their status."
Queen Camilla
The Queen's coronation dress is by British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield, who has been designing for her for more than a decade, providing couture for many of her public engagements.
"This is the biggest commission of my life - I have to pinch myself sometimes," says Bruce Oldfield, who worked closely with the queen on this gown, and who is a guest at today's ceremony. "Her Majesty has always been wonderful to collaborate with. I know what she feels happy and confident wearing."
The tailored gown has an ivory, silver and gold colour palette, with bracelet-length sleeves, a wide neckline and a short train.
Cut from Peau de Soie, a matte silk fabric, and woven in Suffolk by Stephen Walters, the dress features embroidery depicting garlands of wildflowers, said to represent the King and the Queen's affection for nature and the British countryside. There is also celebratory bunting stitched in antique gold and silver thread.
The front hem of the underskirt and the dress's cuffs are embellished with the floral motifs of the four nations - which were also elements of Queen Elizabeth II's sparkling coronation dress in 1953, by couturier Sir Norman Hartnell.
Camilla is also wearing the Coronation necklace and earrings made for Queen Victoria by Garrard in 1858. Worn by several Queen consorts in history, as well as at the last coronation by Queen Elizabeth II, the platinum, gold and silver set necklace comprises 25 stones, removed from old garter badges as well as the hilt of a ceremonial sword.
"It is very fitting that she is wearing it today," says Joanna Hardy. "It's wonderful to see all these jewels being worn - so much nicer than seeing them in a glass cabinet."
All photographs are subject to copyright