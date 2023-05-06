Oath of allegiance wording changed for Coronation
The wording of the invitation for people to pay homage to the King has been changed for the Coronation following criticism.
The Archbishop of Canterbury will now "invite" those who wish to express support for, instead of a "call" for people to swear allegiance to him.
Lambeth Palace said the "homage of the people" was "always an invitation rather than expectation".
It is the first time the public are being given a role in the Coronation.
The change follows criticism of the wording in the order of service from both republicans groups and friends of the King.
Lambeth Palace said it had been mutually agreed with Buckingham Palace that the introductory words would be changed.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, was to say: "I call upon all persons of goodwill in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other realms and the territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all."
All those interested would be invited to reply: "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to your majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God."
But now he will say: "I now invite those who wish to offer their support to do so, with a moment of private reflection, by joining in saying God save King Charles at the end or, for those with the words before them, to recite them in full."
Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby - a close friend of the King - said he would find the find the idea of people paying homage during the Coronation "abhorrent", while anti-monarchist campaign group Republic described the idea "nonsense" and "offensive".
The "homage of the people" is a new addition to the ancient ceremony which is being led by the head of the Church of England.
In a statement, Lambeth Palace said the homage "was always an invitation rather than expectation".
"To provide further clarity as the Order of Service was finalised, it has been mutually agreed by Lambeth Palace and Buckingham Palace that the introductory words will be changed.
"This reflects the collaborative approach that has been taken throughout the Coronation planning. We are looking forward to the service with much joy and expectation."