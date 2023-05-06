In pictures: The King's coronation
Guests have already started arriving at Westminster Abbey, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Crowds caught a glimpse of King Charles on his way to Buckingham Palace.
Not far from the Palace, thousands of people have lined the streets in central London.
Anti-monarchy protesters have been holding demonstrations and some have been arrested.
Processions are planned either side of the service at Westminster Abbey.
