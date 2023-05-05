Coronation: King and Prince William greet public outside Buckingham Palace
- Published
King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have greeted well-wishers during a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace.
Thousands - including those draped in the colours of the Union Jack - have lined the streets on the procession route ahead of Saturday's Coronation.
King Charles had earlier met with leaders of Commonwealth countries.
Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, earlier attended a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey.
The walkabout on The Mall took place under high security, supported by dozens of cars and police on motorbikes.
King Charles shook hands and chatted with members of the public, some of whom said "Best of luck" and "Good luck tomorrow!"
Prince William and Catherine posed for photographs with supporters they met.
"It is a moment of celebration, enjoy tomorrow," Catherine said to one woman.
She appeared to take part in a video call at one stage before also speaking on another person's phone then handing it back.
As well as Union Jacks, other flags on display included ones representing Germany, Wales, Canada and Australia. Some revellers sang God Save the King, while cries of "Hip, hip, hooray" also rang out.
King Charles had earlier hosted a special lunch at Buckingham Palace for leaders of the Commonwealth realms, the 15 countries (including the UK) where he is monarch.
Attendees included UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins.
Saturday's Coronation begins at 11:00 BST (10:00 GMT) in Westminster Abbey, and will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
At 13:00, the King and Queen will leave Westminster Abbey in a ceremonial procession through London back to Buckingham Palace, joined by other members of the Royal Family.