Frontline workers to receive Coronation medal
- Published
More than 400,000 people are to receive a medal in recognition of their contribution to the King's Coronation.
The medal - made of nickel silver - will feature the royal cypher on one side and images of the King and Queen Consort on the other.
Recipients will include all police officers, ambulance workers, choristers and military personnel working at the Coronation.
It will also be given to serving emergency workers, prison staff and members of the armed forces with more than five years of service as well as living recipients of the George Cross or Victoria Cross.
The first coronation medal was awarded to mark the accession to the English throne of James I in 1603 and featured a bust of the king in the costume of a Roman emperor.
