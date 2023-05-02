Coronation: No drama over swearing allegiance, says archbishop
There is "no drama" over whether the public swear allegiance to the King during his Coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.
Guests watching the service will be invited to join "a chorus of millions" to swear allegiance in the service led by Justin Welby.
The Homage of the People, revealed on Saturday by Lambeth Palace, is a new addition to the ancient ceremony.
But campaign group Republic called it "nonsense" and "offensive".
Speaking to the BBC News, the archbishop reiterated the oath was "an invitation, it's not a command".
"In every Anglican service, every Christian service, it is normal for congregations to participate," he said.
"It's an invitation - so if you want to join in at this point, by all means do so.
"If you don't want to, that's fine. There's no drama to it."
Asked about reports suggesting he had gone "rogue", the archbishop insisted the service had been a "huge, collaborative [with Buckingham Palace] and very lovely process".