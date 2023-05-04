King Charles III: An alternative guide to the Coronation
It's all over the news. On May 6 King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey and the UK will enjoy an extra bank holiday weekend.
Thousands are flocking to London, the bunting is starting to appear in every corner of the country and the aroma of Coronation Quiche is in the air.
But if you want to avoid all the pomp and ceremony, here are five tips for an alternative Coronation weekend.
Avoid central London
Westminster will be packed with royal watchers wearing their best union-jack outfits. If you want to avoid the flag-waving crowds, stay away from the area around Hyde Park, Green Park and St. James's Park. If you're driving, roads will be closed around Knightsbridge, Waterloo, Leicester Square and Vauxhall Bridge.
Public transport will be jam-packed, so steer clear of the tube if you don't want to bump into revellers laden with posters and paper crowns. Bus services will also be affected by road closures. If you must travel, plan your journey in advance and check travel updates before leaving.
Go offline
Social media will be overloaded with coronation content over the weekend, so why not try going offline and switching off your phone?
If that seems a bit too drastic, opt for avoiding the news for the weekend.
Time saved on scrolling and texting could be spent in the garden, on long walk, at a parkrun. Most big supermarkets will be open as normal over the weekend, and on Monday they will operate on a bank holiday timetable.
Escape to the country
If you can't avoid street parties in your neighbourhood, why not escape to the country? The vast majority of the UK's rail networks will be open as usual during the Coronation weekend and National Highways is lifting more than 700 miles of roadworks.
The Countryside Charity has worked out a map of the quietest places in England. Fen Drayton Reserve in South Cambridgeshire, Bossington Beach in Somerset and the North York moors could be perfect for a hike or a peaceful stroll.
Look for alternative plans
It might feel impossible to escape the royal occasion altogether, but there are still plenty of other events taking place.
The Dog and Partridge pub in Sheffield will become an anti-coronation safe space, and The Brewers in Manchester have put together an alternative Coronation Quiz. Or try an alternative Coronation community party, like this one in London's Newington Green. Or if you happen to be near Bristol, The Cube is hosting an anti-street party, where royal critics can discuss their views of the monarchy over tea and cake.
Failing all that, you could try organising your own gathering at home with like-minded people and ban all mention of the royals.
Curl up at home with some of our best content
The BBC will be covering the events live on TV and other BBC platforms, but there is plenty of other content for you to enjoy. We've put together a selection of our best podcasts and documentaries available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
- Wild Isles Sir David Attenborough discovers the wonders of British wildlife.
- A Very British Cult Catrin Nye investigates the sinister life coaching company that takes over your life.
- The English An epic six-episode western that follows one woman's quest for vengeance in 19th Century America.
- Hidden Gems A selection of our archives' treasures, from the swinging 60s to the 90s.
- 13 Minutes to the Moon The story of Apollo 11 and how the first moon landing was saved.