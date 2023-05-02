Müller recalls six Cadbury desserts over listeria concerns
Six Cadbury desserts, including Flake and Dairy Milk Buttons, are being recalled because of the possible presence of listeria.
The recall is described by manufacturer Müller as a precautionary measure.
Listeria bacteria, which can be found in chilled foods, can cause the rare infection listeriosis. But for most people, the infection is not serious, the NHS says.
Müller has advised people to not eat the products and return them.
No other batches of Müller or Cadbury products have been affected.
The alert, issued by the Foods Standards Agency (FSA), relates to the following desserts:
- Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert
- Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert
- Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert
- Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert
The use-by dates of concern include 17 May for the Flake and Crunchie desserts and 18 May for the other four.
In most people, listeriosis has no symptoms or causes or mild symptoms for a few days. But, according to the NHS, for some the symptoms can include a high temperature, aches and pains, chills, feeling or being sick, and diarrhoea.
Some people are at a higher risk of serious infection including those who are pregnant, over the age of 65, newborn babies and people with weakened immune systems.
Müller said all impacted products could be returned for a full refund.