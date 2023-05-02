King Charles won't be changed by his new role, says Princess Anne
The Princess Royal has said she does not think her brother, King Charles, will be changed by his new role.
Speaking to CBC News, the BBC's partner in Canada, Princess Anne said the King was "committed" to public service and that would "remain true".
King Charles, who acceded to the throne on the death of his mother last year, is set to be crowned on Saturday.
The princess said her brother's reign would bring a "shift" in how the rest of the family supported the monarch.
The King spent more than 70 years as heir apparent, longer than anyone else in British history, and in his mother's later years frequently represented her on official engagements.
In an interview at St James's Palace, Princess Anne said: "You know what you're getting because he's been practicing for a bit, and I don't think he'll change.
"You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true."
Discussing the future role of the rest of the family, the princess said the monarch was the "key" figure and that "we... see ourselves as there to support that role".
"What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy in the way it can convey continuity... of service, of understanding," she said.
Reports have previously suggested the King plans to reduce the number of working royals and the size of his staff in order to reduce the cost of the institution.
Asked about the idea of a "slimmed down" monarchy, the princess said it was originally proposed "when there were a few more people around".
"It doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I would say. I'm not quite sure what else we can do," she said.
The death of the Queen has led to renewed debate in a number of the Commonwealth realms about whether to keep the King as their head of state.
A poll in September suggested that 54% of people in Canada thought the country should now end its ties with the British monarchy, while 46% disagreed.
The princess acknowledged that conversations about the relevance of the monarchy would be taking place, but added it was "not a conversation that I would necessarily have".
"I think it's perfectly true that it is a moment when you need to have that discussion," she said.
"But I would just underline that the monarchy provides - with the constitution - a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way."