Coronation: Military rehearse parade on replica route

Members of the Welsh Guards remove their head dressPA Media
The Welsh Guards remove their hats as they give three cheers for King Charles in a rehearsal on Sunday

Thousands of ceremonial troops have been rehearsing ahead of the King's Coronation, bringing together the largest parade of military personnel since Winston Churchill's funeral.

The troops practised at an airbase which had been transformed into a life-size replica of the procession route.

More than 7,000 troops took part.

Capt Jordan Charles Whiteman, whose grandfather had taken part in the late Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, said he felt "ecstatic" to be involved.

Organisers were creative in recreating the route with a pair of rugby posts acting as Buckingham Palace, a minibus standing in for the royal Gold State Coach and a set of cones replacing Admiralty Arch at the entrance to the Mall.

PA Media
Troops from 34 Commonwealth nations practised at the airbase in Hampshire

On 6 May, the armed forces will accompany King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, between Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace.

The route will be a quarter of the length of the late Queen's grand procession back in 1953.

PA Media
Irish wolf hound Turlough Mor, also known as Seamus, rehearsed his role as the mascot of the Irish Guards

The rehearsal - which included sailors, soldiers and aviators - took place at RAF Odiham in Hampshire on Sunday.

The procession route was mapped out onto the airfield using a pace stick to ensure it was the exact distance.

Some 40 nations were represented, including troops from 34 Commonwealth countries and six overseas territories.

More rehearsals are scheduled to take place, partly at night, ahead of the big day.

PA Media
More than 7,000 troops will be involved in the King's Coronation next week

Capt Whiteman said the coronation would be a very special day for his family as they reminisced about his grandfather, Sgt Charles White.

Despite dying before he was born, Capt Whiteman said his grandfather had shared some advice, passed down by his mother.

"What's been passed on is remember the nerves will keep you sharp and keep your wits about you.

"But also actually don't forget to actually enjoy the moment and enjoy the day - it certainly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he added.

PA Media
The rehearsal was the first time all elements of the procession had been come together

Also taking part were identical twins Amy and Jessica McLenaghan - who will be in the procession, just one row apart.

The air engineer technicians said they applied at the same time and were really pleased to both be selected.

On the day there is going to be a mixture of emotions, said Amy, "but overall it is a proud moment to be a part of".

PA Media
The rehearsal on Sunday was the only full daytime run-through of the big event
PA Media
Guards carried flags from some of the Commonwealth countries

All images subject to copyright

Related Topics

More on this story