Royal Navy investigates after official documents 'found in Wetherspoons'
The Royal Navy says it is investigating after documents marked "official sensitive" were reportedly found in a Wetherspoons pub toilet.
According to the Sun, the files carried details about HMS Anson - one of the navy's most advanced vessels.
The paper says the files were left in the Furness Railway pub in Barrow-in-Furness, with a source saying they were found on the floor of a toilet cubicle.
The navy said they were "generic" papers with no classified information.
In a statement, the Royal Navy spokesman: "These are generic training documents that carry no classified information.
"However, we take all security matters extremely seriously and will investigate the circumstances of their discovery."
The BBC has not seen the documents.
HMS Anson is a nuclear-powered attack submarine, which was built at the BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, in Cumbria, very close to the pub where materials were found.
The 97m-long (318ft), 7,800 tonnes, nuclear-powered vessel is the fifth of the new Astute-class attack submarines to join the Navy fleet.
According to the Ministry of Defence, Astute-class submarines are "the largest, most advanced and "most powerful" attack submarines ever operated by the Navy - and Anson is capable of circumnavigating the globe without resurfacing.
The hunter-killer vessel is is now at His Majesty's Naval Base in Clyde, Scotland.
A source told the Sun that the files were discovered on the floor of a cubicle on what was "quite a lively night".
