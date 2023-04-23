Ofsted boss defends inspection after teacher death
Ofsted's chief inspector says she has no reason to doubt the findings of an inspection into a primary school, after its headteacher took her own life.
Ruth Perry died in January while waiting for a report that downgraded Caversham Primary in Reading.
The head of England's education watchdog Amanda Spielman said she was willing to meeting Ms Perry's family.
She also acknowledged there was a "culture of fear" within schools around Ofsted inspections.
In her first interview since Ms Perry's death, Ms Spielman told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme she believed the findings were "secure" and the inspection team "worked with the professionalism and sensitivity that I would expect".
Asked if she had any concerns about what happened during the inspection, she replied: "From what I've seen I don't have any reason to doubt the inspection."
Ms Perry's family believe the anxiety and stress following the inspection led to her suicide.
Asked if she had spoken to the family, Ms Spielman said Ofsted had not received an approach and had not wanted to "intrude on their grief" but she would be "open" to a meeting.
And asked if she accepted a "culture of fear" around Ofsted inspections existed, she replied: "I certainly acknowledge that it exists."
She said this was the result of several factors, including people thinking about the consequences of inspections - particularly "inadequate" judgements - which she pointed out make up a "tiny proportion".
But she said for the vast majority of schools it is a "positive and affirming experience".