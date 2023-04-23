Ofsted boss defends inspection after teacher death
- Published
Ofsted's chief inspector says she has no reason to doubt the findings of an inspection into a primary school, after its headteacher took her own life.
Ruth Perry died in January while waiting for a report that downgraded Caversham Primary in Reading.
The head of England's education watchdog Amanda Spielman said she was willing to meeting Ms Perry's family.
She also acknowledged there was a "culture of fear" within schools around Ofsted inspections.
In her first interview since Ms Perry's death, Ms Spielman told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme she believed the findings were "secure" and the inspection team "worked with the professionalism and sensitivity that I would expect".
Asked if she had any concerns about what happened during the inspection, she replied: "From what I've seen I don't have any reason to doubt the inspection."
Ms Perry's family believe the anxiety and stress following the inspection led to her suicide.
Asked if she had spoken to the family, Ms Spielman said Ofsted had not received an approach and had not wanted to "intrude on their grief" but she would be "open" to a meeting.
And asked if she accepted a "culture of fear" around Ofsted inspections existed, she replied: "I certainly acknowledge that it exists."
She said this was the result of several factors, including people thinking about the consequences of inspections - particularly "inadequate" judgements - which she pointed out make up a "tiny proportion".
But she said for the vast majority of schools it is a "positive and affirming experience".
Presenter Laura Kuenssberg suggested to the Ofsted chief that people "might wonder if you really understand the depth of feeling".
Ms Spielman said she did, but she also looked "very hard" at feedback from inspectors on the ground.
Caversham Primary School was downgraded by Ofsted after inspectors decided that checks on staff and record-keeping of concerns about children were inadequate.
Under the current system, this means the leadership of the school is declared inadequate, as well as the school overall.
The quality of education and behaviour at the school were praised by inspectors.
Ms Spielman defended the "clarity and simplicity" of the current inspection system, adding: "It's not for us to say we're going to fundamentally change the grading system, that would have to be a bigger government decision."
In a previous statement, she outlined some changes Ofsted is making, but said the single overall grade "currently plays an integral part in the wider school system".
These include looking at how inspectors can return quicker to schools which have work to do on safeguarding but are otherwise performing well, in order to reflect improvements in their judgements.
Newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said the way safeguarding issues affect a school's overall rating should be looked at.
Asked if he believed it can sometimes be "over the top", he replied: "I think it's important that a proportionate approach is taken."