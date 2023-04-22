Serving armed forces member charged under Official Secrets Act
- Published
A serving member of the UK's armed forces has been charged with offences under the Official Secrets Act.
Thomas Newsome, 36, was charged on Friday with offences contrary to section 2 and section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1989, Scotland Yard said.
The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.
Newsome has been remanded in custody and is to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The Met said he was initially arrested on Tuesday and detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "We can confirm the arrest of a serving member of the Armed Forces.
"This matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."