Queen pictured with great-grandchildren as royals mark her 97th birthday
A picture of the late Queen surrounded by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren has been released on what would have been her 97th birthday.
The Princess of Wales took the photograph during a family trip to Balmoral last summer.
It shows the smiling young royals - including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - all sitting next to their "Gan Gan".
The Queen died on 8 September last year at Balmoral Castle.
As well as the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children, the Queen is joined in the photograph by Zara and Mike Tindall's children Mia, Lucas and Lena, as well as Savannah and Isla Phillips - the children of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.
Standing at the back are the Queen's grandchildren Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, the son and daughter of the now Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
The Royal Family also shared a picture of the Queen taken during an engagement, with a message saying: "Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday."
Balmoral was one of the Queen's favourite places to stay and she travelled to the estate each summer during her 70-year reign.
The late monarch's birthday comes a few weeks before King Charles III's coronation on 6 May.