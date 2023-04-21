Queen Elizabeth II pictured with great-grandchildren as royals mark her 97th birthday
- Published
A picture of the late Queen surrounded by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren has been released on what would have been her 97th birthday.
The Princess of Wales took the photograph during a family trip to Balmoral last summer.
It shows the smiling young royals - including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - all sitting next to their "Gan Gan".
The Queen died on 8 September last year at Balmoral Castle.