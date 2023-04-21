Royal Mail pay offer accepted by Communication Workers Union
An end to the long-running dispute at Royal Mail is closer after the postal union recommended that its members should accept the latest offer.
The row over workers' pay, jobs and conditions led to a series of walkouts last year.
Royal Mail's owner, International Distributions Services, said it had reached agreement with the Communication Workers Union (CWU)
The deal will be put to union members in the coming weeks.
Royal Mail said if the deal was approved by the CWU membership it would represent a "good outcome for customers, employees and shareholders".
Dave Ward, the general secretary of the CWU, said: ''We are completely satisfied that if people look at this agreement in the context of the magnitude of this dispute they will see this as a good agreement that will stand the test of time.''
The deal, if backed by members, will see staff receive a 10% salary increase and a one-off lump sum of £500.
Royal Mail also said operational changes would improve competitiveness, particularly in next-day parcels, reduce cost and environmental impact, and improve quality of service for its customers.
The agreement also includes a commitment to no compulsory redundancies and covers changes to sick pay, attendance standards, ill health retirement and revised contracts for new starters.
Around 115,000 CWU members working for Royal Mail have been in dispute over pay since the spring of 2022, when workers were offered a 5.5% pay rise,
But the CWU said the offer was not enough, with workers being squeezed by inflation and the cost of living crisis.
The union also objected to proposed changes to working conditions, including compulsory Sunday working.
Royal Mail workers staged a series of walkouts last year, including in the lead up to Christmas.
Earlier this month, Royal Mail said a return to industrial action could result in the postal service going into administration.
It said the strikes had cost the company £200m in lost business and in covering striking staff.