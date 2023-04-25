King Charles: Your essential guide to the coronation
If you're a royal watcher in the US, here's how to keep up to date with the UK's first coronation in 70 years.
King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey in London. The King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort but a host of other events have been planned.
It will be a weekend of splendour and traditions dating back 1,000 years. Brits will enjoy an extra bank holiday on Monday, 8 May to mark the occasion.
Here is your guide to what will happen, day by day.
London and Windsor will be preparing for parades, crowds and street parties to mark the first coronation in 70 years.
Large crowds of royal fans are expected to flock to central London for the occasion. Pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales will stay open for an extra two hours on Friday and Saturday.
How to watch: Follow the preparations on bbc.com/news.
The world's eyes will be on Westminster Abbey for the Coronation Service. During the ceremony, the King and Queen Consort will be anointed and crowned. Dignitaries, celebrities, heads of state and other royals will all be in attendance.
US President Joe Biden has said he will not attend the service, but First Lady Jill Biden will be at the ceremony. Prince Harry has said that he will attend the coronation without his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. It will be his first public appearance with the Royal Family since the release of his memoir Spare.
The service begins at 06:00 EST and is preceded by the The King's Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Once the service is over, it will be followed by The Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.
Crowds will line the streets in central London to catch a glimpse of what will be the largest military ceremonial operation for seven decades.
Later in the day, the King and Queen will greet crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony for a six minute ceremonial flypast. Dozens of aircrafts used by the UK Armed Forces on operations around the world will zoom through the skies of London.
How to watch: Follow the coverage on BBC News, bbc.com/news. Outside the UK, viewers can also watch on the BBC News channel, or listen on the World Service.
Neighbours and communities across the UK are being invited to share food and fun together as part of the Coronation Big Lunch. In the US, you can join a coronation picnic in New York's Central Park or enjoy a coronation concert in Tiburon, California. This map allows you to check out all of the events happening in the US.
From 15:00 EST, The Coronation Concert will showcase the UK's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance. Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie are some of the famous names who will be performing.
As part of the show, iconic locations around the UK will be lit up with projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.
Celebrations will continue on the extra bank holiday Monday with The Big Help Out. Members of the public will be invited to take part in this volunteering initiative that aims to get people involved in their local areas and making a difference in their communities.
How to watch: Our coverage will continue on BBC News, bbc.com/news and on the BBC News YouTube channel.