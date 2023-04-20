‘Failure at every level’ led to children’s homes abuse, report says
- Published
Ofsted was warned on more than 100 occasions about incidents at children's homes whose residents faced "horrific" abuse, a report has revealed.
An expert panel criticised inadequate leadership at the Hesley Group, which ran the homes, as well as failures of regulation.
The review lead said a "major overhaul" of the safeguarding system was needed.
BBC News revealed children were reportedly punched, kicked and fed chillies at homes Ofsted rated "good".
In January, BBC News revealed how more than 100 reports of appalling abuse and neglect - between 2018 and 2021 - were uncovered at three sites, which are all now closed. The homes were run by the Hesley Group.
The allegations included naked children being locked outside in freezing temperatures and having vinegar poured on cuts.
BBC News also revealed Ofsted had been warned at least 40 times about incidents - its chief inspector told us she was "deeply sorry" but blamed "a great failure of integrity" by Hesley managers to report abuse.
Could happen again
This month, the BBC found the Hesley Group also failed to prevent vulnerable young adults being harmed.
A council investigation found 99 cases of abuse at a Doncaster home for vulnerable adults in 2010. One worker even ordered a Taser to use there, although the device was never delivered.
Hesley continues to run a school and placements for vulnerable adults.
The latest report, by an expert safeguarding panel, examined how the system failed to protect children in the company's care.
It found Ofsted received 108 reports of serious incidents at the homes and that 232 referrals were received by Doncaster Council's safeguarding lead (known as the LADO).
Whistleblowers shared concerns with authorities on 20 occasions.
The review also made recommendations about what changes should be made to better protect the 1,700 children with disabilities and complex health needs living in residential special schools registered as children's homes.
These include asking Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission - which regulates health settings - to jointly inspect sites, and the government to develop a strategy for workforce standards and training.
Dr Susan Tranter, who lead the review, said the abuse "could happen again" elsewhere without changes being made.
"There was failure at every level of the regulatory and safeguarding system [and] the leadership and management of these settings was woefully inadequate," she said.
In a statement, the Hesley Group said it recognised that serious failings in the running of the homes had been identified.
It said that it had closed the homes and made significant changes across management team.
It added: "We are committed to working with Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission and other relevant authorities to ensure people in our care can achieve their full potential."
The Children's Homes Association, the membership body for providers, welcomed the report's recognition of the need to tackle what it called a "workforce crisis" in residential childcare.
It said it was "sad" and "frustrating" that the government had not invested in the supply of staff - like it has with foster care and adult homes.
"This is a political choice and we believe these highly vulnerable children deserve better," it said.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has repeatedly refused to be interviewed about the abuse in the Hesley homes.
In a statement, she said the Department for Education had received assurances that all local authorities have reviewed the safety and wellbeing of children placed in similar homes.
She said the government "will continue to work closely with the sector to make sure that children are not only safe but fulfilling their potential".
