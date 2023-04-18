King Charles coronation: Troops take part in midnight rehearsal

The preparations on Monday night also took the members of the military through WestminsterPA Media
The preparations on Monday night also took the members of the military through Westminster
By Rachel Russell
BBC News

Hundreds of military personnel were seen parading through the streets of central London in a midnight rehearsal for the King's coronation.

Dressed in military attire, they travelled in rows on horseback through the quiet streets on Monday night in preparation for next month's event.

It will feature more than 6,000 men and women from the UK's armed forces.

Roads were closed along the 1.3-mile route and the procession began later than the expected 22:00 BST start time.

With darkness having fallen, military personnel could be seen silhouetted against street lamps, while a carriage was drawn by several horses.

PA Media
Members of the military on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace

Charles and the Queen Consort will travel from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in the parade for the coronation on 6 May.

They will journey through Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall.

About 400 armed forces personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth countries will join the sailors, soldiers, and aviators from across the UK as they journey with the King and Camilla to and from Westminster Abbey.

Charles and Camilla will be taken to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and will then return through the same route in the Gold State Coach.

PA Media
Members of the military were seen departing Buckingham Palace - but Charles and Camilla were nowhere in sight during the rehearsal

The route will be a quarter of the length of the late Queen's grand procession back in 1953.

She travelled five miles through Piccadilly, Oxford Street and Regent Street, which took two hours and featured tens of thousands of participants.

PA Media
Many members of the military personnel will journey along the procession on horseback
PA Media
The night time rehearsal started at Westminster Abbey
PA Media
Members of the military were seen on horseback on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace
PA Media
The streets of central London were a lot quieter at night than during the day
PA Media
Whitehall, in central London, will feature in the grand procession next month too
PA Media
The route on 6 May will be shorter than the length of the late Queen's procession in 1953

All images subject to copyright

Related Topics

More on this story