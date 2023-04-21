King Charles: Your essential guide to the coronation weekend

Invited guests will begin arriving at the Abbey early in the morning. The King's Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey will take place before the Coronation Service, which starts at 11:00 BST. Once the service is over, it will be followed by the Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. Later in the afternoon, the King and Queen will greet crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast.