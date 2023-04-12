Ex-BBC and Capital DJ Tim Westwood interviewed under caution
- Published
Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been questioned twice under police caution over five alleged sex offences.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they are now investigating five accusations of offences alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016.
Detectives say they interviewed a 65-year-old man under caution on 15 March and 4 April. There has been no arrest.
It comes after BBC News and the Guardian uncovered allegations from 18 women. He denied those allegations.
In April last year, a number of women accused the former Radio 1 DJ of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching, in incidents between 1992 and 2017.
They also accused him of abusing his position in the music industry. Some of the women told us they encountered Mr Westwood when they were under 18. One says that she was only 14 when Mr Westwood first had sex with her.
The DJ stepped down from his Capital Xtra radio show after the allegations emerged.
Last August the BBC launched an external inquiry into what the corporation did and did not know about Tim Westwood's conduct during his nearly 20 years working there. That inquiry is still ongoing.
BBC News has attempted to contact Mr Westwood for comment.
