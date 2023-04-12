The 40-year-old British helicopter flying in Ukraine

These Sea Kings have spent much of their lives carrying out search and rescue operations - for civilians as well as service personnel - and have been familiar sights over Britain's coasts. One of the two currently in Ukraine was flown by Ralph Wickes-Sneyd in the Falklands in 1982 - he commanded the squadron of which it was part. The retired naval pilot says the helicopter played an historic role, flying through a storm on 14 June 1982 to take the commander of British land forces - Gen Jeremy Moore - to Port Stanley so he could accept the Argentine surrender. No other aircraft could fly due to the bad weather, he says.