UK weather: Rain and 60mph wind gusts to replace Easter sunshine
- Published
Heavy downpours and gusts of more than 60mph are due to hit large parts of the UK this week, forecasters have warned.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering parts of Northern Ireland, the south of Scotland, the west coast of England and most of Wales on Tuesday.
Another yellow wind warning is in place for south-west England and south Wales for Wednesday.
Meanwhile, flooding is possible in parts of southern England on Monday.
The Environment Agency has issued seven flood alerts in areas including Surrey, Bristol and the Tyne and Wear coast.
The first of the Met Office's weather warnings for wind will come into effect from 15:00 BST on Tuesday and last until 03:00 on Wednesday, with the second warning in place from 06:00 on Wednesday until the end of the day.
Delays to road, rail and flights are expected while there will also probably be a short-term loss of power in some of the areas the warnings cover, the Met Office has warned.
The forecast for this week marks a stark contrast to the warm sunshine much of the country experienced over the first three days of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
Temperatures reached 17.3C (63.14F) at Kinlochewe in the Scottish Highlands on Saturday and 17.1C (62.78F) in London on Sunday.
An estimated two million British holidaymakers headed overseas during the Bank Holiday period, according to travel trade organisation ABTA.
Those returning this week will be greeted to wind and rain - and even possibly some snow on higher ground.
BBC Weather Forecaster Chris Fawkes said this week will be wet and windy as low pressure moves in off the Atlantic, with temperatures dropping from the highs seen over the weekend.
"It will become very windy on Tuesday night for parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and western England with gusts of wind reaching 50mph to 60mph - strong enough to bring down some tree branches and cause some localised disruption," he said.
"There is a chance that a stronger low pressure could develop bringing a few gusts as high as 70mph or even 80mph to areas adjoining the Irish Sea, but there is a degree of uncertainty due to the fact that the area of low pressure hasn't even started to develop just yet.
"The weather will stay blustery on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain and some heavy, thundery showers. It will feel a lot colder, especially in the strong winds, with temperatures reaching between 6C and 12C.
"It will even be cold enough to see a little snow on some of the mountains in northern areas - a reminder that spring can be a fickle season."