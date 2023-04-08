Comedian Gareth Richards dies after car crash
Comedian Gareth Richards has died following a car accident.
The former co-host of the Frank Skinner Show on Absolute Radio died on Friday after being involved in a crash on 27 March.
In a statement, his wife Laura said he had suffered severe brain injuries and had to be taken off life support.
Paying tribute to the "wonderfully inventive" comedian, fellow comic Jason Manford said he was devastated at the news of the 41-year-old's death.
Richard's wife said their sons were "bearing up well" and thanked people for their support and kindness.
"There will be details of the funeral and other ways to remember Gareth to follow, as I know that he was well loved. At the moment the grief is a lot to cope with," she added.
Richards had been a stand-up comedian since 2004, featuring at the Edinburgh Fringe 10 times and on a variety of BBC TV and radio comedy programmes.
He co-hosted on Absolute Radio with Skinner and Emily Dean for two years.
Last week, Skinner broke down live on air talking about Richards, telling listeners that the show's team did not want to go on air without mentioning his friend.
Describing Richards as a "fantastic bloke", Skinner said he had been booked following an initial "rubbish" pilot for the programme 14 years ago.
"We couldn't do it, and we got a guest on the next one, who was Gareth Richards - who was brilliant on here and we asked him to do the show, so for the first few years it was me, Em and Gareth."
Since his death, tributes to him have come in from friends and admirers in the comedy industry.
Jason Manford said Richards was a "kind and thoughtful" man.
Rhys James said he was a "giant of joke writing" and he had been thrilled when he met him by "how lovely and hilarious he was offstage as well as on".