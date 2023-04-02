Child sex abuse: Failure to report crimes to be made illegal
- Published
People who work with children in England will be legally required to report child sexual abuse or face prosecution under government plans.
The move - which is subject to a consultation - was recommended last year by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).
The home secretary has vowed to "right one of the greatest injustices seen in Britain in modern times".
Suella Braverman is expected to set out more details in the coming days.
In its final report last October, the IICSA called the scale of abuse in England and Wales "horrific and deeply disturbing".
Around 7,000 victims of abuse provided testimonies to the seven-year inquiry, which was set up in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.
It recommended prosecutions for anyone working with children who failed to report indications of sexual abuse.
Ms Braverman said she had "committed to introduce mandatory reporting across the whole of England" in an article written for the Mail on Sunday.
She referred to widespread abuse which plagued Rotherham for years - and wrote that crimes like abuse "create such a burning sense of injustice among the public" if they went unpunished.
The "overwhelming majority" of safeguarding professionals, such as teachers and social workers, saw it as their "duty" to report signs of such offences, Ms Braverman wrote.
But she said ministers had to take a tougher approach, to make sure that those who failed in their responsibilities faced the "full force of the law".
She promised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would set out further measures on Monday with regard to tackling grooming gangs.
The NSPCC said the plan to legally compel people to report abuse was a "step in the right direction", but that more work was needed in order to improve the understanding of who was at risk.
It also said there needed to be an "overhaul" of support for those already suffering the consequences of abuse.
The shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said Labour had called for such a policy for a decade and that ministers needed to set a timetable for when it would be implemented.
The Liberal Democrats welcomed the move, but said the government must now clear the record backlog of cases in courts.