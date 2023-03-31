Port of Dover warns passengers of long delays
Coach passengers have been facing delays of several hours at Dover at the start of the Easter getaway due to bad weather and "extended processing times" at French border controls.
P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways also reported delays to ferries crossing the English Channel.
Strong winds are adding to the problem, ferry operator DFDS Seaways said.
But the Port said "processing for freight and tourist traffic in cars is normal for peak periods".
However, freight traffic is being queued on the edge of the town, the Port authorities said.
P&O Ferries tweeted at 21:00 BST that it was providing refreshments to passengers waiting in the buffer zone at the entrance of the port.