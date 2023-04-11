Bowelbabe: Dame Deborah James, in her own words

A friend of mine, who sadly isn't here, he made me appreciate the rain. He was dying, not from cancer, from cystic fibrosis, and I saw him the week before he died. He was like, "Deborah, I want to feel the rain on my face for the last time," and so I took him out and we wheeled him round the hospital and he said, "It's amazing." Now every single time it rains, all I can think about is the fact that actually for some people it's the last time that they will ever feel rain on their face.