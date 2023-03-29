Baroness Casey urges Met Police chief to accept problems are institutional
- Published
The author of a damning report which found evidence of racism, misogyny and homophobia in the Metropolitan Police has urged the force's chief to accept its problems are "institutional".
The report by Baroness Louise Casey published last week laid bare deep and widespread failings in the force.
She said it would "mean so much" if Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley accepted the term "institutional".
But Sir Mark said the word had become politicised and is ambiguous.
The report, which found the Met Police was institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic, was commissioned following the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving police officer Wayne Couzens, in 2021.
Baroness Casey concluded the force was failing women and children, was unable to police itself and that public confidence had been shattered.
She also warned there could be more officers like murderer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's The Today Debate, Baroness Casey said: "I think it's really important for Londoners, and particularly people of colour in London, and women and children, that somehow there's a moment where actually just sort of accepting what people want you to accept is more important than me, or you, or even the report I suppose, Mark."
She urged Sir Mark to accept the description, adding: "I just think it would really help move things on."
Sir Mark said he accepted the diagnosis of racism, misogyny and homophobia in the Met - but he refused to use the term institutional.
He said the the term means different things to different people and is "quite ambiguous".
Last week, Baroness Casey said the report found a "boys club" culture was rife and the force could be dismantled if it does not improve.
Mina Smallman, the mother of two killed sisters whose bodies were photographed by police officers, also took part in the Today debate alongside Baroness Casey and Sir Mark.
Ms Smallman said she was "gobsmacked" at the Met commissioner refusing to to use the term "institutional" and described it as "an own goal".
Two Met PCs were jailed for sharing photos of the murder scene and referring to the victims as "dead birds" in WhatsApp messages.
During the BBC debate, on the theme Policing and us - how do we fix it?, Ms Smallman also expressed worries that the report could "disappear again".
"I'm sick and tired of people hiding behind reports and feeling as though the job is done because the report's done it."
She said the "hard work of putting everything in place is not done".