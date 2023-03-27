Casualties reported in Tennessee school shooting
Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, according to local authorities.
On Twitter, the city's fire department says there are "multiple patients" from an incident at a local school.
The tweet added that the area remains "an active scene".
Police report that they engaged the shooter and the person is now dead.
Parents have been asked to meet at a nearby location.
The Covenant School in Nashville, where the incident took place, is a private Christian school for students in pre-school through the sixth grade.
According to its website, the school has approximately 200 students.