Liz Truss resignation honours list criticised by ex-aides
Two former aides have criticised Liz Truss amid reports she has submitted a list of resignation honours.
Former Vote Leave head Matthew Elliott, Tory party donor Jon Moynihan, long-term aide Ruth Porter and think tank boss Mark Littlewood have reportedly been nominated.
A spokesman for Ms Truss said it would not be "appropriate" to comment.
Any outgoing prime minister is able to recommend people for honours after they've resigned, although not all have chosen to.
Allies say Ms Truss's list is "modest" but former aides are among those expressing anger that she is making any nominations at all.
Two former advisors told the BBC they did not think she should be putting anybody forward, given her short time in office.
One said they were "relieved to no longer be working for her and having to defend the indefensible".
Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called on Ms Truss's successor Rishi Sunak to block the move.
The BBC has not confirmed the names of those reported to be on the list.