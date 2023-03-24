Netanyahu meets Sunak at Downing Street amid protests
- Published
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met Benjamin Netanyahu at Downing Street as the Israeli leader faces domestic turmoil over judicial reforms.
Mr Sunak greeted Mr Netanyahu outside Number 10 ahead of talks over security and the threat from Iran.
He is also due to meet Home Secretary Suella Braverman on his one-day visit.
Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered at the gates of Downing Street to demonstrate against Mr Netanyahu's policies.
A cacophony of noise could be heard, including shouts of "shame" and "traitor", as the Israeli PM made the short walk from his convoy to the steps of Number 10.
A planned photo opportunity for the gathered media was cancelled, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, and there was no joint statement.
The visit comes at a time of political turmoil in Israel, with the country gripped by months of some of the biggest demonstrations in its history.
Mr Netanyahu has defied calls to scrap moves to shake up the legal system, amid warnings the crisis is not only causing social upheaval but could harm Israel's security with growing numbers of military reservists refusing to serve in protest.
Thursday saw tens of thousands of Israelis take to the streets across the country, in scenes which have been repeated weekly and escalated since the start of the year.
נתניהו בדאונינג 10. אחת העיתונאיות הבריטיות זרקה לו: היועצת המשפטית שלך אומרת שאתה מפר החוק. נתניהו כבר מורגל בהתעלמות pic.twitter.com/E8QeiTUcG8— Itamar Eichner (@itamareichner) March 24, 2023
The UK government has not commented on the controversial reforms.
During their meeting, Mr Sunak and Mr Netanyahu were expected to discuss strengthening "strategic ties", the war in Ukraine, and forging "a united international front" against Iran's nuclear programme, Mr Netanyahu's office said in advance.
Although previous visits to the UK by Mr Netanyahu have been met with demonstrations by pro-Palestinian groups, Friday's protests were led by British and Israeli Jews, with many waving Israeli flags.
Opponents say Mr Netanyahu is using the reforms, which will weaken the power of the Supreme Court amongst other things, to bolster himself and shield policies of his government - the most right-wing in Israel's history.
Mr Netanyahu has accused critics of disrespecting voters who gave his coalition and its reform platform a commanding win in November's elections.