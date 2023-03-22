'D-day' for Johnson as he gets 'ready for battle'

1px transparent line
By BBC News
Staff

The i leads on former prime minister Boris Johnson who will be questioned by MPs in a televised hearing later on Wednesday. Mr Johnson's appearance before the Privileges Committee comes after he admitting misleading Parliament - although not deliberately - over partygate. The paper says a comeback for the former PM may be supported by some ministers if he survives the committee's report and that he will still have a "big role to play" in the future of the Conservative Party.

BBC news
Metro also dedicates its front page to Mr Johnson admitting he did mislead Parliament - but saying it was unintentional. The story goes on to say his political career may end if he is found guilty of contempt.
BBC News
The Daily Star takes a blunt approach in reporting Mr Johnson's admission over partygate. The front page has a large image of the former prime minister with a photoshopped image of Pinocchio's nose - which grew after he told lies.
BBC News
The Daily Telegraph leads on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being accused of hypocrisy over a unique pension deal the paper says he can benefit from following his time as Director of Public Prosecutions. The front page also has a response from Home Secretary Suella Braverman about the Casey report into the Met Police. She says calling the force institutionally racist is "not helpful". And there is also a look at Boris Johnson's defence that he was reassured by aides that no rules were broken during the partygate gatherings.
BBC News
The Daily Mirror also gets creative with Boris Johnson's bid to clear his name over the No. 10 lockdown gatherings probe. The front page has a photoshopped image of a handwritten list of excuses from the former prime minister.
BBC News
The Daily Express says Mr Johnson is "ready for battle" and that he acted in "good faith" as he prepares to be quizzed over partygate later on Wednesday. Elsehwhere on the front page, the Express reports Putin vows to "respond" after the UK sends ammunition to Ukraine and that the Princess of Wales is leading a new drive to help working families amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.
BBC News
The Daily Mail says "bullish Boris" came out fighting with his 52-page defence dossier ahead of the four hour grilling he will get from MPs. The front page also gives details of the court case involving US actress Gwyneth Paltrow who is being sued in the US following a collision on a ski slope.
BBC News
The Times focuses on a study from Oxford University that says taking the pill or any other hormonal contraception increases the risk of breast cancer by 25%. Scientists have looked at the NHS records of nearly 10,000 women under 50 who had a diagnosis of breast cancer between 1996 and 2017.
BBC News
The Sun has an interview with popstar Ed Sheeran, in which he vows never to take drugs again following the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards - who died last year at the age of 31 after taking cocaine.
BBC news
The FT focuses on the image of Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when they met in Moscow. There is also a story about how plans to raise the state pension age to 68 have reportedly been delayed amid falling life expectancy. The current state pension age is 66 and it is due to rise to 68 after 2044.