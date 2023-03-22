'D-day' for Johnson as he gets 'ready for battle'

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph leads on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being accused of hypocrisy over a unique pension deal the paper says he can benefit from following his time as Director of Public Prosecutions. The front page also has a response from Home Secretary Suella Braverman about the Casey report into the Met Police. She says calling the force institutionally racist is "not helpful". And there is also a look at Boris Johnson's defence that he was reassured by aides that no rules were broken during the partygate gatherings.