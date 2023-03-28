Martine Vik Magnussen: Billionaire’s son admits role in death to BBC

Those friends say Farouk then offered to host an after-party at his apartment in Great Portland Street, central London. They were too tired to go, but say Martine wanted to continue partying. CCTV shows her leaving the club with Farouk at 02:59. There are no witnesses as to what happened next. By sunrise, she would be dead - though her body would not be discovered for at least another 48 hours. By this time, Farouk had fled the UK on a flight to Cairo. He then got on his father's private jet to Yemen. Farouk's lawyer insisted he was innocent of murder.