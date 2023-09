Image caption,

The Times front page says the Met is “rotten” as reports the review's finding that it has “lost public faith”. The front page also takes a look at former prime minister Boris Johnson’s legal dossier, which he submitted to the parliamentary committee investigating allegations that he misled MPs over the No10 parties scandal. The Times reports that Mr Johnson told the Commons that social-distancing guidance had been followed “at all times” in Downing Street without an explicit assurance from his aides.