Judges 'to back down' on Rwanda and Boris' dossier
- Published
Some of Monday's papers lead on judges at the European Court of Human Rights who reportedly are close to backing down over blocking flights carrying asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda. The Daily Mail says Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she had been "encouraged" by discussions with Strasbourg judges, raising hopes of reviving the government's asylum policy.
