Judges 'to back down' on Rwanda and Boris' dossier

Members of the biggest health unions in Britain are organising a campaign to reject the pay agreement being recommended by union bosses in England, the Guardian reports. The paper says a cross-union group called NHS Workers Say No is reaching out in an effort to persuade members to vote against the 5% increase. Many nurses are prepared to go back on strike to push for a better deal and are furious that union bosses agreed to a deal well below the rate of inflation, the paper notes.