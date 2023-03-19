'Migrants to Rwanda by summer' and Lineker returns
- Published
The home secretary's claim that migrants arriving illegally into the UK will be sent to Rwanda by the summer leads many of Sunday's papers. The Mail on Sunday says migrants could be deported within months after Suella Braverman sealed the government's policy with a visit to Rwanda on Saturday.
- GO HARD OR GO HOME: Eight Brits are pushed through the toughest month of their lives
- IT'S OUR HOME, AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN IT BEFORE: Sir David Attenborough celebrates the wonders of British wildlife