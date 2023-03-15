Little or no service on Tube as strike begins
Londoners are facing widespread transport disruption as strike action gets under way on the Underground.
Transport for London's (TfL) website shows no services are running on any Tube lines.
RMT and Aslef members are involved in a dispute over job cuts, pensions and conditions. The RMT said cuts were a "political decision".
TfL's chief operating officer Glynn Barton urged the unions to call off the action.
TfL says all Tube lines are affected but there is a good service on the Elizabeth Line, the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and the London Overground.
However Tube station closures mean these services "will not be able to stop at those stations", and passengers intending to use some interchange stations may not be able to do so either.
Tram and bus services are also reported to be busier than normal.
Passengers are advised to allow more time for their journeys and check the latest information. People are also being encouraged to walk or cycle if they are able to.