Brian May knighted by King at Buckingham Palace

Less than a year after the late Queen appeared on screen tapping out the beat of We Will Rock You over tea with Paddington Bear, the man who wrote the song - and whose band shared her moniker - has attended Buckingham Palace to receive a knighthood.

Guitarist Brian May was given the honour on Tuesday for services to music and charity, with pictures showing him chatting with King Charles and posing with his medallion after the ceremony.

As per tradition, King Charles tapped May on the shoulder with a sword during the investiture
The pair were pictured chatting and laughing during the ceremony
May has spent decades playing with Queen and is also known for his animal rights campaigning
May's wife, actress Anita Dobson, who is best known for her role as Angie Watts in BBC soap EastEnders, also attended the event
May posed with saxophonist YolanDa Brown, who was awarded an OBE
May and the other members of Queen wrote numerous hit songs in the 1970s and 80s

From June 2022: The Queen meets Paddington Bear for Party at the Palace

