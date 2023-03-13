Gary Glitter: Paedophile former pop star recalled to prison
- Published
Disgraced former pop star Gary Glitter has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions, the Probation Service has said.
The singer, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was freed in February after serving half his 16-year jail term for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.
Glitter - one of the biggest music stars of the 1970s - has been recalled just over a month since being freed.
Upon release, he was subject to licence conditions including having a GPS tag.
The pop star, 79, was jailed in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13.
A Probation Service spokesperson said protecting the public was their "number one priority", adding: "That's why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don't hesitate to return them to custody."
Glitter had been held at HMP The Verne, a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset.
When he was released he was also subject to close monitoring by the police and probation officers, with the Ministry of Justice saying at the time sex offenders "face some of the strictest licence conditions".