Gary Lineker tweet a technical breach, ex-BBC head says
- Published
A ex-BBC head has said Gary Lineker's tweet that criticised the government's language over its new asylum policy appeared to be a "technical breach" of impartiality rules.
But speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mark Thompson the star's status as a sports presenter meant the row had entered a "grey area".
The BBC must "strike the balance" when enforcing the rules, he added.
It comes amid uncertainly over whether Lineker will return to the BBC.
In the Sunday Mirror, Lineker's son, George, is quoted as saying he thought his father would return to presenting Match of the Day, and director general Tim Davie said on Saturday his goal was to get "Gary back on air".