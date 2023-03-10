Gary Lineker to step back from presenting MOTD
- Published
Gary Lineker is to step back from presenting Match of the Day until an agreement is reached on his social media use, the BBC has said.
It follows an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the government's new asylum policy.
The BBC said it considered Lineker's "recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines".
It added he should "keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies".
In a tweet, the presenter had compared the language used by the government over its plan to tackle Channel crossings to "that used by Germany in the 30s".
