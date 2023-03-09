Harry and Meghan's children get official royal titles
- Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children have officially been named as prince and princess on the Royal Family's official website.
It comes the day after Harry and Meghan announced that their daughter Lilibet had been christened and they used the title princess for the first time.
Archie and Lilibet are named as the prince and princess of Sussex on the line of succession page.
They are sixth and seventh in line to the throne.
Previously they were listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.